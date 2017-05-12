Classes coming up at NECC

NORFOLK – The Allied Health Division at Northeast Community College will offer a course in CPR later this month.

Heartsaver Adult/Child/Infant CPR/AED (HLTH 5150/17S & CRN #70132) will meet Saturday, May 27, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Arlo Wirth Building, Room 103, on the Norfolk campus.

This course is a modular CPR course that teaches the general public how to recognize and treat life-threatening emergencies including cardiac arrest and choking for responsive and non-responsive adults, children and infants. The application and use of the automate, electronic defibrillator (AED) is also included.

Cost of the course, with Landon Grothe the instructor, is $60.

Textbook for the class is available at the Hawks Shop, which is located in the Student Center on the Norfolk campus, (402) 844-7140.

Pre-registration is required. To register, call Northeast Community College at (402) 844-7000.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Amy Kaiser (402) 844-7245

NORFOLK – Northeast Community College will offer a course next month on herbal gardening.

Herbal Gardening (HORT 5105/17S & CRN #70630), originally scheduled for May 3, will now be held Thursday, June 1, from 6-8 p.m. at Johansen Greenhouse, 55063 Highway 275, west of Norfolk.

In this course, participants will learn about container and small bed gardening with culinary and native herbs. They will create an herbal container to take home and enjoy fresh herbs through the summer. Supplies will be provided and are included in the cost of the class.

Cost of the class, with Amy Segar the instructor, is $40.

To register, call Northeast Community College at (402) 844-7000.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Donna Andrew (402) 844-7216

NORFOLK –Northeast Community College will offer an additional course option next month for those interested in learning the basics of motorcycle riding

Motorcycle Rider Course (TRAN 5105/17S & CRN #70038/70039) will be offered Friday Sunday, June 2-4. Hours on Friday will be 6:30-10 p.m.; Saturday, 7:50 a.m.-5:30 p.m., and Sunday 7:50 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Classes will be held in Room 103 in the Northeast Community College Utility Line building, just east of the main campus on Benjamin Avenue.

The class includes five hours of classroom instruction and ten hours of riding instruction. It begins with the basics, such as turning, shifting, and braking. Then it moves on to more advance street riding strategies. Professionally trained instructors teach in the classroom and then coach riders in a controlled riding area.

Within 30 days of the completing the course, students are required to take the MSF Basic eCourse. Details regarding this course will be sent to students after they register for the Motorcycle Rider Course. There is no additional cost for the mandatory eCourse.

Cost of the course, with Michael Holcomb, Taylor Holcomb, Roger Nelson, Keith Neal and Jacob Korinek the instructors, is $250.

To register, call Northeast Community College at (402) 844-7000.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Donna Andrew (402) 844-7216

NORFOLK – Northeast Community College in Norfolk will offer an additional non-credit class to equip 14-17-year-olds with the basic skills to operate a motor vehicle.

The Provisional Operator’s Permit (P.O.P.) Driver’s Education Course (TRAN 5110/17S & CRN # 70036/70037) will be held May 30-June 2. Class will be held Tuesdays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Room 116 of the Utility Line Building, east of the Norfolk campus.

The class includes 20 hours of classroom lecture. The required six hours of driving lab will be arranged between the instructor and the student.

Students are asked to bring their learner’s or school driving permit to the first class. A book will be provided. Students must sign up for both the lecture class and the driving sessions. Parents/guardians are also asked to attend the first part of the first class along with the student.

Cost of the class, with Dan Loofe the instructor, is $295.

To register, call Northeast Community College at (402) 844-7000.