class="post-template-default single single-post postid-249304 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
City of Pierce imposes watering restrictions | KTIC Radio

City of Pierce imposes watering restrictions

BY Associated Press | July 21, 2017
Home News Regional News
City of Pierce imposes watering restrictions

PIERCE, Neb. (AP) _ A northeast Nebraska city has placed water restrictions on residents.

According to reports, the city of Pierce has imposed lawn watering rules: Residents who live on the even side of a street may water only on even-numbered days, and residents on the odd side of a street may water only on odd-numbered days.

Residents face fines if they don’t comply.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map from the National Drought Mitigation Center shows that nearly 25 percent of the state is experiencing a moderate drought,  including Pierce County.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: