Christ Place Church to hold Youth Event

West Point’s Christ Place Church is holding a youth kickoff event at Neligh Park Wednesday night. Intern Siera Strong has the details. “Sure. So it’s going to be at 6:30 p.m. in Neligh Park at the 330 Building. And yeah so we’re going to have some games to play, and it’s going to be a little grill out party. So you’re going to want to be there.

The event will last until 8:30 p.m.

Strong says there will be food and games for the whole family. “So we’re planning some outdoor games for everyone to play that will be family friendly that you can just kind of jump in whenever, and start playing. And we might have a couple of contests with that to get more people involved. And we’re thinking just a good old fashioned grill out with maybe some hot dogs, something like that. You’ll have to come check it out to see.”

Pastor Adam Erwin hopes it’s a positive bonding experience for the kids. “Yeah absolutely. At our church we really believe a big part of growing in your relationship with Jesus is connecting with other people. And so this is really one of our first opportunities for youth to have something just for them to be able to connect with one another. To be able to connect with leaders and adults that care. And really what we’re hoping is that group begins to grow from community events like this where they can just get together and hangout, but then also there’s people around that are that good just encouraging presence, and building community all around that.”

Strong says an Acoustic Worship Night will take place at the River on August 8th.

