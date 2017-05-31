Buckskin Hills WMA boat ramp temporarily closes following delay

LINCOLN, Neb. – The boat ramp at Buckskin Hills Wildlife Management Area (WMA) has closed temporarily following a delay. The existing boat ramp will be replaced and concrete parking pads will be added.

Anglers are encouraged to use Powder Creek Reservoir in Dixon County, Chalkrock Lake WMA in Cedar County, or Kramper Lake in Dakota County as alternatives until construction is complete.

Buckskin Hills WMA is located 5 miles southwest of Newcastle in Dixon County.

For more information, contact the northeast district office of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission in Norfolk at 402-370-3374.