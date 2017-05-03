class="post-template-default single single-post postid-233547 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Buckskin Hills WMA boat ramp temporarily closed for replacement | KTIC Radio

Buckskin Hills WMA boat ramp temporarily closed for replacement

BY Nebraska Game and Parks | May 3, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Buckskin Hills WMA boat ramp temporarily closed for replacement

LINCOLN, Neb. – The boat ramp at Buckskin Hills Wildlife Management Area (WMA) is closed temporarily through the remainder of May. The existing boat ramp will be replaced and concrete parking pads will be added by the end of the month.

Anglers are encouraged to use Powder Creek Reservoir in Dixon County, Chalkrock Lake WMA in Cedar County, or Kramper Lake in Dakota County as alternatives until construction is complete.

Buckskin Hills WMA is located 5 miles southwest of Newcastle in Dixon County.

For more information, contact the northeast district office of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission in Norfolk at 402-370-3374.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: