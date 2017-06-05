BRAN Riders To Spend Night In North Bend – Have Lunch In West Point

Participants of the 37th Annual Bicycle Ride Across Nebraska (BRAN) will spend Tuesday night in North Bend.

North Bend BRAN Committee co-organizer Katy Bode says they have a number of activities planned for the bike riders that include airboat rides on the Platte River, bowling, bingo, golf, a beer garden and live music. They’ll camp at the North Bend City Park.

Riders will also make their way through West Point on Wednesday stopping for lunch.

BRAN is a week-long bicycle ride across the state that provides money to fund scholarships for Nebraska High School graduates to Nebraska trade schools, colleges and universities.