BRAN Riders To Spend Night In North Bend – Have Lunch In West Point

BY staff | June 5, 2017
Participants of the 37th Annual Bicycle Ride Across Nebraska (BRAN) will spend Tuesday night in North Bend.

 

North Bend BRAN Committee co-organizer Katy Bode says they have a number of activities planned for the bike riders that include airboat rides on the Platte River,  bowling, bingo, golf, a beer garden and live music.  They’ll camp at the North Bend City Park.

 

Riders will also make their way through West Point on Wednesday stopping for lunch.

 

BRAN is a week-long bicycle ride across the state that provides money to fund scholarships for Nebraska High School graduates to Nebraska trade schools, colleges and universities.

