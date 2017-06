Participants in the 37th Annual Bicycle Ride Across Nebraska (BRAN) swing by West Point for a snack as part of the 78 mile trek from Weeping Water.

They spent the night in North Bend and are heading for lunch in Wisner and then will spend the night in Wayne.

Members of the Trails and Pathway Committee in West Point sold snacks to the bike riders to help raise money for the city’s path project.