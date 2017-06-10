class="post-template-default single single-post postid-241462 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
BRAN Rider Struck By Vehicle Near Wayne

BRAN Rider Struck By Vehicle Near Wayne

BY AP/staff | June 10, 2017
A 73-year old bicyclist has been hit by a vehicle during a state-wide bike ride in northeastern Nebraska.

Sioux City, Iowa, television station KTIV reports  that the crash happened Friday morning in Dakota County on state Highway 35 east of Wayne. The bicyclist, 73-year-old Bob Roumph,   was participating in the annual Bike Ride Across Nebraska, or BRAN, when the crash occurred.

The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office says the bicyclist was transported to Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City for treatment of his injuries.

His condition has not been released.

The driver was issued a citation and released.

The accident is still under investigation

