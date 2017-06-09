BRAN bicyclist hit by vehicle in Northeast Nebraska

WAYNE, Neb. (AP) _ A 73-year old bicyclist has been hit by a vehicle during a state-wide bike ride in northeastern Nebraska.

According to reports, the crash happened Friday morning in Dakota County on state Highway 35 east of Wayne.

The bicyclist was participating in the annual Bike Ride Across Nebraska, or BRAN, when the crash occurred.

The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office says the bicyclist was transported to Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City for treatment of his injuries.

His condition has not been released.

The driver was issued a citation and released. The accident is still under investigation.