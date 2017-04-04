Brad Paisley Headlines Nebraska State Fair

Critically acclaimed country singer Brad Paisley will perform outdoors at the Nebraska State Fair on Friday, August 25, starting at 7:00pm. Paisley will be joined by country artists, Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant, and Lindsay Ell. Tickets will be available starting at 10am Thursday, April 6 at the Heartland Events Center Box office or at Etix.com. Ticket prices are $55 for general admission and $90 for Pit.

Chelsey Jungck, the fair’s events and entertainment director said, “Brad Paisley is an entertainer through and through and puts on a great show. He’s written 20 of his 23 #1 singles, starting with his 1999 hit “He Didn’t Have to Be” as well as his most recent chart-topper, “Perfect Storm”, from his 2014 album, “Moonshine in the Trunk.”

A member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2001, Paisley has earned numerous awards including three Grammy’s, two American Music awards, 14 Academy of Country Music Awards and 14 Country Music Association Awards, among others. His singles include, “The World”, “Remind Me” with Carrie Underwood, “She’s Everything”, “Mud on the Tires”, and many more.

Dustin Lynch is an American Country Awards, CMT Music Awards and Academy of Country Music Awards nominated artist with four singles reaching number one on Billboard’s US Country Airplay charts. They include, “Where It’s At (Yep Yep)”, “Hell of a Night”, “Mind Reader”, and “Seein’ Red”.

Orange Grove, Texas-native Chase Bryant’s hits include, “Little Bit of You”, “Take It On Back”, and most recently, “Room to Breathe”. Canadian country artist Lindsay Ell’s singles include, “By the Way”, “Shut Me Up”, and “Trippin’ on Us”.

Jungck said, “Opening Friday of the 2017 Nebraska State Fair will be a winner. Just imagine, three great country acts headlined by Brad Paisley. This will be a night you’ll remember for a long time to come.”

Brad Paisley with special guests Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant, and Lindsay Ell

Friday, August 25, 2017 at 7:00pm

Tickets available Thursday, April 6 at 10am on Etix.com or at the Heartland Events Center Box Office.

$90 Pit/$55 General Admission plus gate and fees.