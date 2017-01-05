Blaylock named executive vice president at Northeast Community College

NORFOLK – John Blaylock, vice president of educational services at Northeast Community College, has been promoted to executive vice president by Dr. Michael Chipps, president.

Since joining Northeast in 1994, Blaylock has served as tech prep coordinator, a faculty member and dean of business, math and technology, in addition to his current role as academic vice president. In his new position, he will serve as a key advisor to the president on multiple fronts, including comprehensive institutional planning, leadership with all matters of program and institutional accreditation, management of all extended campus operations, major projects, global engagement, marketing, and oversight of the college in the absence of the president, among other duties.

“John Blaylock not only has the experience, but he has the heart and passion for Northeast,” Chipps said. “With his background and knowledge, he naturally fits this position. John routinely demonstrates what it means to ensure our 21st Century students obtain a quality education. Each and every day, his office light burns early in the morning and well into the evening because he is a passionate senior leader who deeply cares about the students and Nebraska’s community college system.”

Blaylock said he is pleased with the promotion.

“I truly appreciate this opportunity that has been afforded to me and I am happy to be able to serve where I can best be used by Northeast and the president. We have a great institution and I am ready to roll up my sleeves to continue the great work Northeast provides in educating our students and in offering services to our constituents across our

20-county service area. I am looking forward to the new challenges that await me and will work hard to ensure that Northeast continues to move forward in a fantastic way.”

Blaylock will succeed Mary Honke who is retiring after serving Northeast for the past 26-years.