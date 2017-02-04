B&B Video Wins Philanthropy Award

Congratulations to one of our 2017 Philanthropy Award Winners— B & B Video!

Brian Kreikemeier and the staff at B & B Video are masterful storytellers who use their gifts to tell powerful stories.

B & B Video doesn’t just record videos, they compile, edit and weave together moving stories that help non-profit and community organizations share their vision and passion for the philanthropic work they do. Non-profits and organizations all over Northeast Nebraska have benefited from the talent and generosity of this business’s unique service. B & B Video’s own passion for philanthropy shines in the work that they do for others.