A number of awards were handed out at Sunday night’s Cuming County Economic Development Awards banquet.

(Large Business of the Year)

St. Joseph Retirement Community received the award for large business of the year. Auto Value Parts Store in West Point was named medium business of the year, and Fiesta Brava was awarded small business of the year.

Receiving an Ag Producer – Cultivator of the Earth award was Chris Klitz, of West Point.