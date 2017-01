(click on news/podcasts tab above to hear interview with Ryan Leichenauer)

The Philanthropy Council of Northeast Nebraska is conducting a Youth Philanthropy Contest for grades K thru age 25 .

Applications are due by February 4th at 10 am at www.philanthropycouncilne.org.

Ten contest winners will receive up to $1,000 to complete their projects. All winners will be honored at the Celebrate Giving banquet.