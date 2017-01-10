class="single single-post postid-207341 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"
(Audio) WPB School Board Discusses Career Academies and Closing Of Beemer Elementary

BY staff | January 10, 2017
(Audio) WPB School Board Discusses Career Academies and Closing Of Beemer Elementary

(click on news/podcast tab above to hear Superintendent Bill McAllister interview following the board meeting)

At Monday night’s West Point Beemer school board meeting the board resumed discussion of a Joint Public Agency Agreement creating Pathways 2 Tomorrow. A final decision is expected to come next month after determining support from  other school districts in the area for a joint public agency to focus on career academies.

The board also took the necessary legal action last night in regard to the closing of Beemer Elementary with a reduction of three staff members.

The baseball coop with GACC and Scribner-Snyder was also renewed.

 

