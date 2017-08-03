(AUDIO) Wooster named new Principal at St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Arlington

The new Principal of St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Arlington is Larry Wooster. Wooster, who comes to Arlington from St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Ogallala, feels he’s a good fit for the school. “The Church in Arlington extended a call to me while I was in Ogallala. I did not expect it. I was not planning on leaving Ogallala. I really enjoyed Ogallala, and the people there. But the opportunity here at St. Paul’s in Arlington was very unique, and fit very well with the skills that I have. And I believe that I can be a blessing to them.”

Wooster takes over for Dennis Rosenthal, who was interim principal last school year.

Wooster says his technology background was appealing to the school. “I have a PhD in technology. And so when we were talking before I accepted the position they really wanted to know where we could go with technology. They have done some excellent things as far as setting up some of the infrastructure, and so now they’re really just looking for some leadership as far as what do we do with technology, what can we do with it, and which types of technology will help us get where we want to go?”

Wooster adds he and his family made the move in part to be closer to friends and family. “Our daughter is a Family Physician, and just finished her residency in Lincoln. And took up a position in Pella, Iowa. So coming to Eastern Nebraska gets us a little closer to where she’s going to be. In addition, it’s very nearby to Concordia University where my Wife and I and our Daughter all three graduated from so we can connect with some friends and people who are there, and just the University in general. And then the University provides resources that we can use in the school.”

The Tucson, Arizona native attended Concordia University in Ann Arbor, MI and Concordia in Seward. He taught for 9 years in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and 6 years in Fort Dodge, Iowa. He spent 16 years in a suburb of Los Angeles before moving to Ogallala.

