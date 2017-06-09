(AUDIO) Woodbury County, Iowa Sheriff’s Office warns of Scam

The Woodbury County, Iowa Sheriff’s Office is warning people of Home Improvement Project Scams. Sheriff Dave Drew says these types of scams are most common in small, rural areas. “The problem with a rural unincorporated area is that’s where we get some of the home improvement projects such as tree trimming, cleaning the gutters, roofing. And asphalt companies just happen to be coming by.”

Drew says it isn’t often that a reputable contractor is looking for business by knocking on doors.

Another Red Flag would be when the contractor says the deal is only good for the day and a certain amount of money is needed up front, and do some trimming that day and say they’ll be back in the next few days, but never show up.

The elderly are most vulnerable to these types of scams, according to Drew.

Drew says scammers will try and work out deals. “Often what they’ll do is they’ll actually add on other things that they can do around the residence. Like they normally don’t, besides trimming trees, they’ll say well we normally don’t trim all your bushes and this and that. We’ll do that as a free gratis for you allowing us to do this. They’ll try to sweeten the pot is kind of a nice way to say it.”

Drew suggests trust, but verify work by contacting 3 people in the area.

He says always report scammer information to local law enforcement. “Best they can description, one or two people, type of vehicle. Often when we look at the asphalt scammers…they’ll come in with let’s say a license plate on their truck that says Missouri, and the asphalt trailer will say Arkansas or something. There’s just things that aren’t matching. And these are common traits…when they’re going to asphalt it might only be a half an inch when they promise you it was going to be so thick. And so they’re just shortchanged on that.”

Drew says his office is able to locate them through tips from rural residents.

He adds the scams are similar to the phone calls elderly people will get about a trip or to send a certain amount of money to get more money.

Click Here to Listen to Interview with Sheriff Drew