(Audio) West Point To Begin Flushing Water Mains Monday

BY staff | April 14, 2017
(click on news/podcast tab above to hear interview with Tom Goulette)

 

West Point will start flushing the water mains on Monday around 2 pm.  They’ll start at Monitor Street and work their way west.   Then move to the high pressure side on Tuesday, east of Monitor.

 

“Typically every Spring after we get a certain amount of sentiment and stuff through the winter in the water mains, we try to flush them every Spring.

 

“We’ve already had some dirty water complaints,” said City Administrator Tom Goulette.  “There could be the potential for discolored water – nothing that’s going to hurt you or anything like that – but it might look a little of rusty  – kind of have a brownish tinge to it..”

 

 

 

