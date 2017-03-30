(AUDIO) West Point Pizza Hut remodeled

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-225761 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
BY Jeff Axtell | March 30, 2017
RRN/West Point Pizza Hut New Look

The West Point Pizza Hut was remodeled earlier this month. General Manager Joleen Schulzkump notes the changes to the inside of the building. “Well the whole store’s a lot brighter, there’s stuff on the walls. New buffet and salad bar. They pretty much gutted the whole dining room, bathroom. New look.”

The outside has a new look as well.

Schulzkump says business has picked up since the restaurant reopened. “Oh yeah. Yeah we’ve been really busy. I’m hoping it continues. I’m hoping the end of April we’ll be doing a reopening specials for a week just to get some people in here that maybe haven’t been in yet. And look forward to serving the community.”

Pizza Hut was closed for the remodel from March 13th through the 24th.

Click Here to Listen to Interview with Joleen Schulzkump 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
