(Audio) West Point Paved Path Supporters Plan Big Event Next Month

Fund-raising continues for West Point’s paved path project and a big announcement is planned for a “Pave the Path” event August 26th at the West Point-Beemer High School.

Committee member Terry Nelson says they’re hoping as many as 350 turn out for the event to show support for the project.

Donations are being accepted at westpointtrails.com. The committee will also share a booth with the Chamber at the Cuming County Fair.