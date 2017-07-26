class="post-template-default single single-post postid-249978 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
(Audio) West Point Paved Path Supporters Plan Big Event Next Month

BY staff | July 26, 2017
(click on news/podcast tab to hear interview with Wendy Ridder and Terry Nelson)

 

Fund-raising continues for West Point’s paved path project and a big announcement is planned for a “Pave the Path” event August 26th at the West Point-Beemer High School.

 

Committee member Terry Nelson says they’re hoping as many as 350 turn out for the event to show support for the project.

 

 

Donations are being accepted at westpointtrails.com.  The committee will also share a booth with the Chamber at the Cuming County Fair.

