(Audio) West Point Moves Forward With Update of Comprehensive Community Housing Study

The West Point City Council voted Thursday night to proceed with a comprehensive community housing study and comprehensive plan to move forward with efforts to obtain affordable housing in the community.

Cuming County Economic Development Kelly Gentrup told the council there’ll be a housing fair at the Nielsen Center on August 3rd from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Presenters from NeighborWorks, Golden Rod Regional Housing Agency, Dept. of Economic Development and elsewhere will provide information about programs and resources available for affordable housing in West Point and Cuming County.

Bonnie Vogltance, a member of the county’s economic development board quoted studies that show 11.1 percent of families in West Point are below the poverty level. That compares to 11.5 percent nationally, which includes larger cities.

She noted that a West Point housing study in 2011 found that 96 additional homes needed to be built before 2021 to fulfill needs. Of those 96, the study said 36 should be for owners and 22 rental units for low to moderate income families.

The number of people who work in Cuming County but don’t live here is 1,972.