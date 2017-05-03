(Audio) West Point Moves Forward With Paving Plans For Neligh Park

(click on news/podcast tab above to hear interview with Tom Goulette)

The West Point City Council voted Tuesday night to move forward with paving roads in Neligh park. The estimated cost is $261,000 which would be paid for with the quarter percent sales tax allocated for parks and recreation.

City Administrator Tom Goulette says the next step is for engineers to complete design, plans and specifications and probably present them to the city council in a special meeting June 12th.

The council will also have advanced engineers look at the drainage ravine erosion at the Tower Lane Subdivision to come up with options to control the erosion and the costs involved.

Wendy Ridder, with Bracht Law is the new West Point City Attorney, replacing Dick Moodie.