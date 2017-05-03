class="post-template-default single single-post postid-233231 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
(Audio) West Point Moves Forward With Paving Plans For Neligh Park | KTIC Radio

(Audio) West Point Moves Forward With Paving Plans For Neligh Park

BY staff | May 3, 2017
Home News Regional News
(Audio) West Point Moves Forward With Paving Plans For Neligh Park

(click on news/podcast tab above to hear interview with Tom Goulette)

 

The West Point City Council voted Tuesday night to move forward with paving roads in Neligh park.  The estimated cost is $261,000 which would be paid for with the quarter percent sales tax allocated for parks and recreation.

 

City Administrator Tom Goulette says the next step is for engineers to complete design,  plans and specifications and probably present them to the city council in a special meeting June 12th.

 

The council will also have advanced engineers look at the drainage ravine erosion at the Tower Lane Subdivision to come up with options to control the erosion and the costs involved.

 

Wendy Ridder, with Bracht Law is the new West Point City Attorney, replacing Dick Moodie.

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: