class="post-template-default single single-post postid-215488 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
(Audio) West Point Beemer Moves Forward With Pathways 2 Tomorrow | KTIC Radio

(Audio) West Point Beemer Moves Forward With Pathways 2 Tomorrow

BY Staff | February 14, 2017
Home News Regional News
(Audio) West Point Beemer Moves Forward With Pathways 2 Tomorrow

(click on news/podcast tab above to hear interview with Bill McAllister)

The West Point Beemer School Board voted Monday night to move forward with the creation of Pathways 2 Tomorrow.

“Everybody share in the cost to create career academies for not only industrial technical work but it could be in education, it could be in welding,  industrial arts, health careers – so it’s just nice that all six districts are coming together that we can share resources to try and create this,” Superintendent Bill McAllister said.

The board also voted to approve the 2017-18 calendar and  to replace the track after this season.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: