(Audio) West Point Beemer Moves Forward With Pathways 2 Tomorrow

(click on news/podcast tab above to hear interview with Bill McAllister)

The West Point Beemer School Board voted Monday night to move forward with the creation of Pathways 2 Tomorrow.

“Everybody share in the cost to create career academies for not only industrial technical work but it could be in education, it could be in welding, industrial arts, health careers – so it’s just nice that all six districts are coming together that we can share resources to try and create this,” Superintendent Bill McAllister said.

The board also voted to approve the 2017-18 calendar and to replace the track after this season.