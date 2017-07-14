(Audio) West Point-Beemer Moves Ahead With Multi-Purpose Addition

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-247834 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
BY staff | July 14, 2017
(click on news/podcast tab above to hear interview with Bill McAllister)

 

At Thursday night’s West Point-Beemer School Board meeting the board voted to move ahead with plans for a multi-purpose addition at an estimated cost of $825,000.

 

Superintendent Bill McAllister says the plan is to raise the levy for the building fund to nearly 1 percent to help pay for the addition over seven years.  The addition will be used for P.E. , meetings and other activities.

 

McAllister has put together a preliminary budget which calls for overall spending of about $500,000 less than last year.

 

 

