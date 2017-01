(click on news/podcast tab above to hear Brie Evert talk about this year’s cookie sales program)

Brie Evert has been a girl scout for three years. The 4th grader at West Point Beemer Public Schools says cookie sales start February 3rd and will run through March 5th.

This is the 100th anniversary of the cookie program. Something new this year is the S’mores cookie.

Go to GirlScoutsNebraska.org for more information or call 877-636-4684 to order cookies.