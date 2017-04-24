(AUDIO) Welsh discusses future of Pender Football

Pender Head Football Coach Andy Welsh held an open public meeting earlier this month to get community input about the future of the program. Pender was looking at having 17 kids out for football next season and only 14 the following year, but Welsh says they will have more kids out than what they originally thought. “I just decided to hold a community meeting to address that and kind of get the information out there and see what people were thinking. Since that meeting, we’ve had a couple of kids who did not play a fall sport last year decide to play football this next year. So the numbers are a little different. Now we’re looking at about 19 kids for next year. About 16 the following year.”

Welsh says reasons for the anticipated low numbers include low participation rates with a couple of classes paired with a couple of small boys classes.

He adds the school is just hitting a spot where they have high girls numbers and low boys numbers.

He addressed the issue of player safety to parents at the meeting. “We had some parents there who were concerned about safety issues. I know that’s something that maybe keeps some kids out from playing football. We discussed the role that our youth tackle program is having on the numbers coming out. It was a good opportunity for myself to kind of explain to parents what we’re doing differently now than people did 5, 10 years ago when it comes to concussion prevention and awareness. And kind of hopefully put some minds at ease that it is a serious issue, but it might not be as bad as people are making it seem.”

Welsh says only 32% of the boys in the sophomore class were playing a fall sport.

He adds Pender will be right on the borderline of the cut to play Class D-2 Football in 2018 and 2019.

Playing six-man football was another possibility. However, Welsh says a move to six-man simply does not make sense. “Six-man was a desperation option. That’s something that we really don’t want any part of. Just from the travel standpoint. And plus we would only be down for a couple of years so you’d have to adapt to an entirely different type of game just for a couple years.”

Welsh says Pender will get close to 11-man numbers once the lower to middle elementary kids get up there.

Another option for the program is co-oping with another school. Welsh says a co-op with Emerson-Hubbard is not likely. “It’s been something that we’ve been exploring, we’ve been interested in. Just recently they made it aware that they do not want to co-op with us. They have been very clear about that. So that’s not even on our radar anymore. Any co-ops we’d do we would have to look somewhere else. Probably joining an 11-man team somewhere around us.”

The reason Pender may not be in D-1 after this coming season is the NSAA will only count boys enrollment numbers for football starting with the next two-year cycle.

Welsh will assume the role of AD next school year, taking over for Greg Conroy, who is stepping down, but will still coach football.

Click Here to Listen to Interview with Andy Welsh