(AUDIO) Weander discusses Road Projects in Washington County

One road project is currently in progress in Washington County with two more planned for the future.

The Highway 133 Project from Omaha to Blair is set to be complete next month. That’s according to Nebraska Department of Roads District 2 Engineer Tim Weander. “Currently we’re still working on the Highway 133 Blair South Project to upgrade that existing two-lane segment to a four-lane expressway system. And we will be done with that project here in July. May go into August, but we plan to have all the pavement laid, and we do have a ribbon cutting scheduled for July 7th.”

Weander says Governor Pete Ricketts will be in attendance.

The project started in the Winter of 2015, according to Weander.

The total cost of the project is just over $29 million.

A couple of other Road Projects in Washington County are coming up. Weander says one project involves work on Highway 30. “The first one is it’s really just barely touches Washington County. It’s on Highway 30 from Fremont into Arlington. And it’s just a milling and resurfacing project. It’s a $1.2 million project to do that 4 miles of milling and resurfacing.”

The other project is also on Highway 30, and includes shoulder repair from Arlington to the Highway 31 Junction with Highway 30 north of Elkhorn.

The first Highway 30 Project is scheduled to start next summer, according to Weander.

