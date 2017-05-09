(AUDIO) Wayne High Student perfects ACT

Wayne High School Senior Marta Pulfer got a perfect score of 36 on the ACT. Pulfer says a perfect ACT Score isn’t what some people might think it is. “Yeah so a perfect ACT score does not necessarily mean I got every question right on the test. It’s really based on percentiles put forth by the test. So it means that I was in the 99.9 percentile.”

Pulfer says it took her 4 tries to perfect the ACT.

She took a prep test and improved her reading skills last school year. “Well I took John Baylor the fall of my junior year, and I got my 36 the spring of my junior year. So that was the main prep work I did. But I also worked on reading a lot that year so I could improve my reading score since that was kind of my low point, and I had to learn how to read faster.”

Pulfer was involved in Cross Country, Mock Trial, and Speech at Wayne High, among other clubs and activities.

She has been announced as a presidential scholar.

Pulfer’s college of choice is Texas A&M. “Texas A&M was kind of my fun like out the way school that I just was going to tour just to try something new. I was looking at Iowa State and UNL just cause they were close to home. And that’s what I’ve always thought I was going to do. But once I toured Texas then I fell in love with it. The school really didn’t help me, but at least it opened some doors to some really nice scholarships that made the experience that much more appealing.”

Pulfer says she plans on majoring in Biomedical Engineering, is thinking of going to Vet School, and working in or doing research with Production Animal Medicine after Vet School.

Click Here to Listen to Interview with Marta Pulfer