(AUDIO) Wayne County Fair to get underway

The 95th Annual Wayne County Fair kicks off on Wednesday. Vice President Jared Heithold. “We have a free day on Wednesday at the fair again this year. It’s a day to try and get families in. And then you know too some people just like to come with the livestock, and head out. And that’s a good day to be doing that. If they want to just sneak in and sneak out. We’ve got check-ins on Wednesday as far as animals go for the 4-H kids. And then that evening we’ve got retiring of the flags. And then a free show put on by the Outback Band that evening.”

The 4-H Horse, Bucket Calf, Dairy, Goat, and Sheep Shows will all be held on Thursday.

Heithold says included in Thursday night’s entertainment is LJ Jenkins. “The Ultimate Bull Riding Tour is coming with LJ Jenkins Thursday evening at 7:30 so that should be a good show. We’ve had them in the past. And we had a really good clown entertainment last year with that, and we got them to comeback again, so that’ll be a pretty fun night. It sounds like we’re going to have good weather later here in the week so I think everything’s kind of lining up for us.”

Heithold says a Wildlife Encounter Show will be held on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. There’s also going to be a petting zoo as well as putt putt golf for the kids, in addition to a wrestling performance on Friday and Saturday.

Saturday’s entertainment features Joe Nichols with opening act the Dylan Bloom Band. “Our main show of the year is Joe Nichols’ concert that evening at 8:30. The Dylan Bloom Band from North Bend, he’s going to be opening up for Joe Nichols that night at 7:00. That’s going to be a really fun night. Joe Nichols has got a brand new album out. I believe it’s coming out on Friday. So that’ll be fun. He’ll be playing that down there, Heithold said.”

Heithold says there will be a mud volleyball tournament Sunday morning as well as the Demolition Derby that evening.

He adds there will be entertainment at the beer garden Thursday through Sunday.

Wrist bands will be available for carnival rides. “Sounds like they’re supposed to be open Thursday night starting at 5:00. And they’ll be obviously be open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday also. We’ve got a $20 wristband for all day rides, which is a really good deal. I mean that’s leading up to the fair. I believe if you buy that day it may be $25. But still that’s a really good deal. Normally if you bought the tickets you’d maybe be able to do 4 rides with that money, where now with a wristband you can ride all day for that money, Heithold said.”

The new carnival is called River City Carnival Midway.

