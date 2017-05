(click on news/podcast tab above to hear interview with Sally Stalnaker)

The Arthritis Foundation of Nebraska will hold their “Walk To Cure Arthritis this Saturday at Mahoney State Park.

There’s a one-mile and a three-mile walk to raise funds to help spread awareness about arthritis and for research.

Registration begins at 8:30 and the walks start at 10am.

Go to www.walktocurearthritis.org/nebraska to register for get more information.