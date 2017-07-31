(Audio) UNMC/UNO Chancellor To Be In West Point On Wednesday

(click on podcasts to hear interview with Chancellor Gold)

Representatives from the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO), led by Chancellor Jeffrey P. Gold, M.D., will visit three Nebraska communities over two days as part of a community conversation tour.

On Tuesday, Aug. 1, Gold and his team will travel to Columbus and Norfolk. On Wednesday, Aug. 2, they will visit West Point.

“I am excited about the opportunity to share the great things that the UNO and UNMC campuses are doing and learning more from our partners in these communities about what opportunities exist for continued collaboration now and into the future,” Gold said.

Gold will be joined at each location by Daniel Shipp, Ed. D., UNO Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management, and Omar Correa, M. Ed., UNO Associate Vice Chancellor for Enrollment Management.

Also in attendance will be Juliann Sebastian, Ph.D., Dean of the College of Nursing at the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) and several members of the chancellor’s administrative support team.

The group will plan to meet with alumni from both campuses as well as educational leaders in all three communities.

At each location, the group will discuss a wide variety of updates of programs and projects at both UNO and UNMC, as well as future collaboration opportunities between the campuses and the state. Some of these topics will include:

– Ongoing and future partnerships between UNO and Nebraska community colleges that provide easy transitions from associates to bachelor’s degrees

– UNO’s fully online Bachelor of Multidisciplinary Studies , which is ranked in the top 25 in the country and has 50 different concentration options, including emergency management

– Statewide services like the Nebraska Clerks Institute , operated out of UNO’s School of Public Administration, which offers professional development for clerks in small and large municipalities across the state

– Research and engagement efforts from UNO faculty, like those in the Juvenile Justice Institute , which serves 73 of Nebraska’s 93 counties, including Platte County, Madison County and Cuming County

UNO alumni relations across the state, including the more than 500 that currently live in the Columbus, Norfolk, and West Point area

– The Nebraska Business Development Center , which helps small businesses across the state, including Columbus, Norfolk and West Point.

– Current efforts in physical and mental rural health between UNO and UNMC, including pipeline programs like the Rural Health Opportunities Program (RHOP) and SIM-NE trucks

On Tuesday, Aug. 1, the group will visit with the Columbus Rotary Club for lunch hosted by K.C. Belitz, president of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce and member of the UNMC Board of Counselors.

Later that day, they will travel to Norfolk for a Community Conversation event at UNMC’s College of Nursing Northern Division, 801 E. Benjamin Ave, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. A Simulation-in-Motion Nebraska (SIM-NE) truck will be parked at the event and open for tours from 6 to 6:30 p.m. The truck is one of four 44-foot long, dual-axle customized trucks, that will be used to provide free training to rural emergency medical service agencies and rural critical access hospitals.

On Wednesday, Aug. 2, the group will meet with representatives from Northeast Community College before traveling to West Point to meet alumni and other guests at the Nielsen Community Center, 200 Anna Stalp Ave., from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The meeting is being hosted by UNMC Counselor members Dave Wimmer and Nadine Hagedorn. Wimmer is the retired former owner of Wimmer’s Meats, and Hagedorn is the director at large of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce.