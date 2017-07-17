(AUDIO) Total Motors of Le Mars, Iowa to get new building

Total Motors in Le Mars, Iowa is getting a new facility. Marketing Manager Mitchel Christoffel says things are progressing well. “We have a 50,000 square foot facility that will actually look to be finished around Spring of 2018. So we’re moving along now. We got plenty of construction crews going right now. Got materials coming in on a daily basis. Semi loads of dirt and everything getting it all leveled out. It’s pretty exciting news around here.”

Christoffel says the new facility will have a new drive thru service lane with three doors for customers, about 13 full-time technicians, and a showroom.

500 new vehicles are expected to be on the lot, according to Christoffel.

He says a recent groundbreaking was a success.

“Yeah that turned out great. We had great local support. Had a lot of the City Council there. We had a lot of the Chamber Members. Everybody from our facility was able to come out take a picture. And we had a representative from GM, and just a couple of the local people here that really support the town.”

Christoffel says Mayor Dick Kirchoff spoke at the groundbreaking.

The facility is being constructed next to one of the company’s current buildings. “Our building is being constructed right next to our Total Sales and Service Facility. We have about 9 acres, a little bit more than 9 acres worth of land over there so we’re going to have a nice big lot. Plenty of ground to work with, and still keep our business up and running. So we’ve got Sales and Service and Body Shop still running while we’re doing the construction project in that same spot.” Christoffel said.

Christoffel says contractors include Campbell’s Electric, Ahlrich Concrete, Wiltgen Brothers Construction, Kellen Excavating, and Schlofeldt Engineering, all of Le Mars.

Click Here to Listen to Interview with Mitchel Christoffel