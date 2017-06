(click on news/podcast tab to hear Gentrup and Ben)

Some 19 teams took part in the “Feet On The Farm” Adventure Race Saturday in Cuming County.

Organizer Kelly Gentrup says all the teams finished the 8-hour course in about six hours. Much of it centered around the Bancroft area. In West Point, participants also found check points in Wilderness Park.

Ben, of Salina, Kansas was the oldest racer on hand and says it was a very well thought out course and he enjoyed it. He also took part last year.