(Audio) TeamMates Of Wisner-Pilger To Hold Annual One-Hour Walk

(click on news/podcast tab above to hear Anne Ausdemore interview)

The annual TeamMates of Wisner-Pilger One-Hour Walk will be held Friday, April 7, from 6 until 7 p.m. at the track.

Chapter Coordinator Anne Ausdemore says supporters can join the chapter’s mentors, mentees and their families by walking around the Wisner-Pilger track or viewing the activities from the bleachers.

The event will include hearing from graduating senior Veronica Bouska and her mentor of seven years, Patsy Denker.

The cost to participate is $10 for adults and kids walk free. The event has been generously supported by more than 85 local businesses and individuals. Pre-registration is not necessary. All funds will go directly into the Wisner-Pilger TeamMates Scholarship fund.