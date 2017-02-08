(AUDIO) Tax Season has started

The 2017 Tax Season is Officially Underway. Rob Alderson, who owns the H & R Blocks in West Point and Tekamah, and the one on 156th and Q in Omaha, says there’s a change to some returns this year, including those with earned income tax credits. “Probably one of the major changes is the new Path Act that they passed last year, which will basically delay some refunds. Any tax return that would have a Earned Income Credit on it, an Additional Child Tax Credit, or an American Opportunity Credit, which is the Education Credit. Those refunds will be delayed until at least February 15th.”

Alderson says fraud prevention is the reason for the change.

He lists the different things people should bring with them when getting ready to file. “If you’re new to our office a copy of the prior year’s tax returns is always helpful obviously. Any sort of tax forms that you might receive. W2’s, 1099’s if you’re drawing pensions, things like that. Anything related to income you’re bringing in. If you own a house things like your Mortgage Interest Statement. There may be forms that you get either from your employer or if you have Health Insurance through the Marketplace, 1095-A is definitely required.”

This year’s deadline to file taxes is April 18th.

Click Here to Listen to Interview with Rob Alderson