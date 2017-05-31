(Audio) Task Force To Focus On Affordable Housing In West Point And Cuming County

(click on podcast/news tab above to hear interview with Kelly Gentrup and Bonnie Vogltance)

Housing studies have shown that West Point and Cuming County have a shortage of affordable housing for those who have an income of $50,000 and less.

Cuming County Economic Development Executive Director Kelly Gentrup says a task force has been formed to include realtors, bankers, elected officials, insurance agents and citizens to work on the issue.

A developer has stepped up to write a NIFA grant to obtain federal tax dollars to help supplement the cost of construction for affordable housing.

Cuming County Economic Development Board Member Bonnie Vogltance says the next step is to meet with city councils and village boards in the state to make sure they understand the need for such housing.

Citizens are invited to write letters of support.