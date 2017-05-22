(AUDIO) Street Improvement Projects planned in Fremont this Summer

The City of Fremont has numerous road projects planned this summer.

According to Public Works Director Dave Goedeken, the biggest project, which will start sometime next month, is the widening of Johnson Road from 16th Street to Military Avenue.

Other projects include an asphalt overlay on Main Street in the Downtown Area from 1st Street to 3rd Street, the designing of some sidewalk work down at Washington School area, and the final design work on Park Street, which is similar to the Main Street Project.

Goedeken adds the city is just finishing up a trail project down Ridge Road South of the Railroad Tracks, and plans on pedestrian signal replacements as well.

Click Here to Listen to Audio with Dave Goedeken