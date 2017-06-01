(AUDIO) Storm provides update on Blair Road Projects

There are two road projects currently affecting travelers in and around Blair.

One project involves road repairs on Highway 75 from the south part of town to Deerfield Subdivision North. City Administrator Rodney Storm. “It involves the repair of the concrete sub base, and they’re milling the surface and then replacing it with 3-4 inches of asphalt depending on where it’s at. Rejuvenate the driving surface to smooth it up and improve the deteriorating condition.”

Storm says the joint project between the State of Nebraska and City of Blair is about 60% percent complete.

He adds the estimated project cost is about $2.1 million, with $1.1 million dollars coming from the city and about a million dollars from the Nebraska Department of Roads.

The project is expected to be finished by July.

Storm says Highway 133 from Omaha to Blair is being expanded to four lanes. “We anticipate that that last two lanes to Blair will be completed and opened around the 7th of July for a target date for those lanes to be completed on that project.”

Storm says funding for the project comes from the LB 84 Fund, established by Deb Fischer.

Click Here to Listen to Interview with Rodney Storm