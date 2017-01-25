(Audio) State Senator Bill Kintner Resigns Effective January 30th

(click on news/podcast tab above to hear Kintner’s resignation comments)

Senator Bill Kintner today announced he will step down from his seat in the legislature effective January 30th.

Kintner told a news conference this morning he’s a fighter and he’s had numerous letters and emails telling him not to resign.

Kintner said while his heart says to fight, his head says it’s wise to step down.

Kintner went on to quote King Solomon in the Bible and said God put him in the seat in the legislature.

He says his resignation is a win for the progressive liberal movement and borrowing from a quote from Richard Nixon, he said they won’t have Bill Kintner to kick around anymore.

Kintner came under fire most recently after retweeting what many said were comments making light of sexual assault. He had earlier been fined for using a state computer to engage in cybersex.

Nearly half the state senators in the legislature lined up yesterday on the floor of the legislature calling for his resignation.

Following his announcement, Governor Pete Ricketts released the following statement:

“Senator Kintner did the right thing. I will move swiftly to fill the vacancy created by this resignation, so the people of District Two have a voice.”

District Two consists of Cass County as well as portions of Sarpy and Otoe Counties. The Governor’s Office will begin immediately accepting applications to fill the District Two vacancy. Additional application information is forthcoming.