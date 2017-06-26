(AUDIO) Southwest Iowa road projects underway or starting soon

Work has already started or is is expected to begin this year on different road projects in Southwest Iowa. District 4 Transportation Planner for the Iowa Department of Transportation, Scott Suhr, says the big project is the I-29 project in Council Bluffs. “We’ve got roughly $110 million of state and federal funds programmed to do a lot of the work on that Interstate Program. We have some work going on on the East Systems Interchange, the West Systems Interchange. And we’ll also be starting on the Union Pacific Railroad Bridge over I-29 this summer as well.”

Another project includes resurfacing on Highway 2 in Fremont County, which is west of 275 on I-29.

There’s also the Mills County Project. “Mills County we have a bridge replacement project. And that project is over the Wabash Trace Nature Trail. And that is just west of Hastings, Iowa on US 34. And that project is scheduled for letting, it hasn’t been let yet, but it will be starting probably late this summer/early fall. And that project also has state and federal funds involved.”

Suhr says another project involves the I-680 Junction on the Harrison/Pottawattamie County Line, which is already underway. Head-to-head traffic is set up in the Westbound lanes.

A flood mitigation project near the I-680/I-29 Interchange is also underway, and there’s a small resurfacing project on I-29 in Harrison County just north of the County Line to Highway 30 as well.

A highway resurfacing project near Woodbine is also scheduled to start this summer. That’s according to Suhr, who says this project includes a stretch of Harrison County. “We’ve got a stretch of US 30 near Woodbine that’s being resurfaced this year. Part of our effort to resurface US 30 through Harrison County. And this project goes from just north of Highway 44 to near Mill Creek.”

Suhr says there’s also a bridge replacement project on the north end of Pisgah scheduled to take this place this summer.

The last project in the area involves the removal of an old bridge, which will be replaced by a box culvert on Iowa 37 in Harrison County West of Dunlap.

All projects except the Council Bluffs Interstate Project are expected to finish up this fall, according to Suhr.

Click Here to Listen to Interview with Scott Suhr