(Audio) Slain Deputy’s Children Remember Their Father During Funeral

BY Staff | May 8, 2017
(click on news/podcast tab above to hear children’s comment about their father, Mark Burbridge)

 

The western Iowa sheriff’s deputy who was killed
during a jail escape is being remembered for the way he treated everyone with
respect.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers filled the floor of an arena Monday in Council Bluffs to honor Pottawattamie County Deputy Mark Burbridge.

Burbridge was fatally wounded last Monday when an inmate returning from court grabbed a gun and shot Burbridge and another deputy. He was captured after a police chase in nearby Omaha, Nebraska.

Burbridge’s three children shared memories of him and his regular trips to auto parts stores so he could fix up his beloved classic cars.

Daughter Karley Burbridge says her dad was her hero not just for his work protecting the community but also for protecting her from the monsters under her bed.

