(Audio) Siren To Sound During Severe Weather Awareness Drill

This is Severe Weather Awareness Week. On Wedesday, at 10:30 a.m. Cuming County and most other communities in Nebraska will take part in a mock tornado drill including the sounding of warning sirens.

Here is some important information from the National Weather Service:

There were 45 tornadoes in Nebraska last year. That is 8 less than the 30 year average of 53. Iowa reported 43 tornadoes, which is 3 shy of the longer term average of 46. There were no injuries in Nebraska, however there were 12 injuries in Iowa. Typically, most tornadoes occur in June, however in 2016, the most in Nebraska occurred in May with 13. In Iowa, the most occurred in July with 13.

Know what to do before, during and after a tornado. Knowing what to do before, during and after a tornado could save your life. Here’s what you need to know.

Before:

Pick a tornado safe room in your home such as a basement, storm cellar or an interior room on the lowest floor with no windows. Do not stay in large rooms such as auditoriums or gymnasiums.

Make sure all members of your family know where to go.

Store emergency supplies such as a first­-aid kit and flashlights with extra batteries are stored there in case you need them.

Put together a family communications plan.

You should also identify a safe location at work or school.

Do not get caught in traffic in the storm! Plan well in advance.

During:

When a Tornado Warning is issued, you should immediately go to a tornado safe room.

If you are outside, you need to seek shelter inside a sturdy building.

Mobile homes are never safe during a tornado. If you are in a mobile home or a recreational vehicle, you should head for a storm shelter.

If you cannot quickly walk to a shelter immediately get into a vehicle, buckle your seat belt and try to drive to the closest sturdy shelter.

After:

If you are in an area that was damaged, be careful of debris that may include sharp or dangerous objects and watch out for downed power lines and broken gas lines.

Use battery­-powered flashlights when examining buildings. Do NOT use candles which could start a fire.

If you smell gas or hear a blowing or hissing noise, open a window and get everyone out of the building quickly and then call the gas company or fire department.

Use the telephone only for emergency calls so rescue operation lines aren’t tied up. Text your friends and family to let them know you’re ok.

If you were outside of the area damaged by the tornado, stay off the phone so that emergency calls can get through. Use text messages and social media to let your friends and family know you’re ok.

Stay away from areas that were damaged so you don’t hamper rescue operations. Only return to damaged areas when local law enforcement gives the all­-clear.

Severe Thunderstorms

A thunderstorm is considered severe when it produces hail that is one inch in diameter or larger, damaging winds equal to or greater than 58 miles per hour, or a tornado. There are numerous aspects of severe thunderstorms that pose a threat to life and property. Along with the threat of large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes, everyone must also be aware of the possibility of dangerous lightning and flooding. Now is the time to review Severe Weather Safety Information.

Lightning

When Thunder Roars, Go Indoors!

For anyone outside, whether you’re involved in sports or some other activity, keep an eye on the sky. If you hear thunder, you’re already in danger and should head inside a substantial building or hard­topped vehicle immediately. Don’t wait for rain.

Outdoor activities (fishing, boating, golf, soccer, walking, running, yardwork) contributes to dozens of lightning deaths in the United States. Officials in charge of organized sports should have a lightning safety plan, and those involved in the sport (and their parents) should understand the plan and know what to do.

The plan should identify:

­-How long it will take to get everyone to safety

­-Where the participants and spectators should take shelter

­-When officials should stop and resume the event

­-Who is responsible for making weather­related safety decisions

­-Who is responsible for monitoring conditions and notifying officials of weather­related threats.

Whether you’re out for a run, watching your child’s game, or attending a major sports event, remember that there’s no safe place outside in a thunderstorm. When thunder roars, go indoors!

For more information go to: Lightning Safety

Flooding

Never Drive or Walk into Flood Waters ­ -Turn Around Don’t Drown! Flooding is one of the leading causes of weather related fatalities in the U.S. On average, flooding claims nearly 82 lives each year. More than half of these deaths occur in motor vehicles when people attempt to drive through flooded roadways. This happens because people underestimate the force and power of water, especially when it is moving.

Just six inches of fast­-moving water can knock over and carry off an adult. Twelve inches of water can float a small car. If that water is moving, it can carry that car away. Eighteen to twenty-­four inches of flowing water can carry away most vehicles, including large SUVs. It is impossible to tell the exact depth of water covering a roadway or the condition of the road below the water. This is especially true at night when your vision is more limited. It is never safe to drive or walk through flood waters. Any time you come to a flooded road, walkway, or path, follow this simple rule: Turn Around Don’t Drown.