(Audio) Sioux Gateway Airport Manager Touts Convenience And Looks To The Future

(click news/podcast tab above to hear interview with Mike Collett)

The Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City added a Dallas-Fort Worth flight earlier this year and is looking to add more flights in 2017.

Manager Mike Collett tells the KTIC newsroom there are a number of conveniences to using a smaller airport.

“That’s a big selling part that we do offer,” said Collett. “The size of our terminal is convenient in the fact that parking is close and usually less expensive than larger airports. And depending on where you’re driving from you may be can eliminate a hotel stay and you can get in and out of the secure area and gate area much quicker. ”

“We do connect internationally through Chicago and Dallas, so those are two large hubs that American has that we connect directly to on a daily basis.”

American began flying a 50 seat regional jet to and from Dallas-Fort Worth once daily in early may.

Collett says they’re looking at a federal grant in late spring or early summer that could provide some financial incentives to start a new route.