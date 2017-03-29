(AUDIO) Schuyler Restaurant receives award

Schuyler Restaurant Burrito House recently received an award from the Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce as Business of the Year. Co-Owner Jose Salinas says the award means a lot. “It was amazing when they sent me the letter that we were going to get the Business of the Year Award. When we found out, for us, it was special because if it was not for all the people who come in and eat with us and then sit with us, and pretty much when we got the award my Mom said this award is for all the customers and all the people.”

Salinas says the restaurant has been around for almost 16 years.

He feels Burrito House provides a good dining experience.”We appreciate people that like they come and come and come and they keep coming. And then everything is special. For them daily we don’t have any specials. I think our prices are not really high, but they’re not really low. They like in the medium. So pretty much everybody can come and enjoy it.”

Burrito House is located at 309 E 12th St. in downtown Schuyler.

