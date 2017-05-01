(AUDIO) Schuyler Central High School being added on to

An addition at Schuyler Central High School is currently under construction. Principal Stephen Grammer says new classrooms are being added due to an increase in enrollment. “Right now we’re putting in six brand new classrooms and a very large band room. Where three modulars we have sitting outside just safety issues, and they’re getting older. And we’re increasing side one from 540 kids to 570 kids. We’re set to be at 600 next year.”

Grammer says the new classrooms will probably be used for English Classes.

The total space being added is approximately 8,000 square feet.

Grammer says the new space is much needed. “Yeah it’s a good problem and a tough problem, just trying to find room. I got three teachers right now that travel in the building that don’t have a home classroom for themselves. So once these rooms are built I’ll put them back into classrooms, and it’s just easier that way.”

The money for the project comes from the building fund, according to Grammer.

The school hopes to be in their new rooms by the end of October or the beginning of November.

Click here to Listen to Interview with Stephen Grammer