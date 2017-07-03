(Audio) Sasse Says Repeal Obamacare But Delay Implementation

(click on news/podcast tab to hear interview with Sen. Sasse)

The White House says it remains “fully committed” to pushing through a health care plan in the Senate but is “looking at every possible option” to repeal and replace the Obamacare law.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says President Donald Trump “hasn’t changed his thinking at all” about the struggling health care bill.

Trump tweeted earlier Friday that if Republican senators are unable to pass the Senate bill, “they should immediately REPEAL, and then REPLACE at a later date!”

Republican senators Rand Paul of Kentucky and Ben Sasse of Nebraska have called for that approach.

Sanders says the White House is focused on the “end product” which she says is repealing and replacing the health care law.