(Audio) Rumble In The Park Tractor Pull Coming Up June 10th In Arlington

The Rumble In The Park tractor pull to benefit in part the Arlington Youth Sports Program, is Saturday, June 10th at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Arlington.

It was started in 2004 to benefit the youth sports program.

The gates open at 5:30 p.m. The event will start at 6:30 p.m.

Trucks and tractors from the Outlaw Truck & Tractor Pulling Association will compete.

Tom Fogt says it also benefits AYS Growing Agriculture Scholarship and the Arlington FFA Chapter.