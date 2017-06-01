class="post-template-default single single-post postid-239562 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
(Audio) Rumble In The Park Tractor Pull Coming Up June 10th In Arlington

BY staff | June 1, 2017
(click on podcasts to hear interview with Tom Vogt)

 

The Rumble In The Park tractor pull to benefit in part the Arlington Youth Sports Program, is Saturday, June 10th at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Arlington.

 

It was started in 2004 to benefit the youth sports program.

 

The gates open at 5:30 p.m. The event will start at 6:30 p.m.

Trucks and tractors from the Outlaw Truck & Tractor Pulling Association will compete.

 

Tom Fogt says it also benefits AYS Growing Agriculture Scholarship and the Arlington FFA Chapter.

 

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association.
