(AUDIO) Road Projects underway in Omaha

Three City of Omaha road projects are underway.

One project includes intersection work at 132nd and Pacific in Omaha. City Engineer Todd Pfitzer on what the work entails. “It’s a complete reconstruction of the intersection to include dual left turn lanes, right turn lanes, and improve sight distance, radiuses, things like that.”

Pfitzer says the goal is to have the approximately $4 million project done by the end of this year.

He adds there’s currently one lane restrictions.

84th Street from Dodge to Pacific is also under construction. Public Works Construction Engineer Michael Kleffner has the details of that project. “It’s a reconstruction of a two-lane to a three-lane with a center turn lane along with reconstructing water main along that route. Approximately $3 million project. We hope to have it done at the end of construction season, which would be September/October.”

Pfitzer says the road is completely closed.

Additionally, many Omaha roads are being resurfaced this year. That’s according to Kleffner, who says traffic lanes are being reduced or closed as a result. “Well we do have our annual resurfacing program that’s currently underway…started this week. We’ll be doing approximately between 12 and 17 million dollars worth of resurfacing city wide. It’s a multiple location. Most of those locations will narrow traffic down from four to two lanes, or will be staggered…closing at night.”

Pfitzer adds a UNMC Project at 42nd and Leavenworth is expected to start later this summer.

