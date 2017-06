(click on news podcast tab to hear a portion of Ricketts’ reelection announcement)

Governor Pete Ricketts and Lt. Governor Mike Foley made their reelection bid for a second term official on Sunday.

They made the initial announcement at the Nebraska Republican Party headquarters in Lincoln.

Ricketts defeated Democratic candidate Chuck Hassebrook in 2014.

State Sen. Bob Krist, an Omaha Republican has said that he’s weighing a run against Ricketts in 2018.