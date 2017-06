(Click on news/podcast tab to hear interview with Angela Benton)

A ribbon cutting will be held for the grand opening of the new Cooper Family Community Center in Pilger on Friday at 3 p.m.

Hors D’oeuvres, cake and punch will be served and home town band Cactus Flatts will provide music in Nucor Hall from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Committee member Angela Benton says the new facility includes a senior center, a wellness center and an education/board room for meetings.